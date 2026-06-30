How to lower your energy bill this summer

BROUSSARD, La. — Summer heat is pushing air conditioners to their limits, and that can drive up monthly energy costs. Experts at a local HVAC company and Entergy Louisiana said there are several steps residents can take to reduce their bills.

Barrett Butcher, a commercial estimator at Butcher Air Conditioning, said homeowners should have their AC units inspected twice a year.

"Like your car, if you didn't have it updated in years, it won't be working the best it can be. It might actually be hurting the unit itself," Butcher said.

Butcher also said attic insulation is a factor. Over time, fiberglass insulation can settle and compact, creating gaps that allow air in and out.

"Another big thing, too, is to be sure that your insulation is at a good level in your attic; sometimes over time fiberglass in insulation will settle, so topping up that will help you save some money when it's so hot," Butcher said.

Nyka Scott, vice president of customer service at Entergy Louisiana, said the utility's website offers a bill toolkit for customers looking to cut costs.

"That is basically one-stop shop for all things that can help you save money on your bill. Um, and not just that, it also provides links and information to where you can get bill assistance if you're struggling to pay your bill," Scott said.

Entergy also offers levelized billing and a program called Single-Stop, which helps customers determine eligibility for state or federal bill assistance.

Finally, Scott tells KATC that customers should opt for less expensive air filters and replace them more frequently during summer months. The heavy-duty filters will actually put more stress on your system.

"I would buy the very expensive, like the HEPA [High-Efficiency Particulate Air] filter that filters out, you know, dust and allergens and stuff like that. My AC guy said, 'look, you buy the cheapest filter possible — that's what you need. The other ones really cause your system to work overtime.' So get the cheapest filter you can find and just replace it more frequently in the summertime," Scott said.