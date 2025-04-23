How can you keep supporting Festival International?

LAFAYETTE, La. — The 39th Festival International de Louisiane kicks off today, bringing the vibrant spirit of the largest international music festival to Downtown Lafayette.

Ann Cross, a festival regular for over 20 years, is happy to be back for another year.

"I think it's wonderful. We get to play, meet each other, and dance with people I wouldn't have known if it wasn't for the festival. It's great. I love it," Cross says.

The festival is also completely free to attend, with no entry fees or tickets required, which Cross appreciates.

"I just love it. I love to come, and it might stop me if I had to pay a lot of money," she said.

Festivalgoers can support the event by purchasing merchandise and grabbing beverages from the official international tents. Those proceeds directly benefit the 5-day music event.

Carly Viator Courville, Marketing and Media Coordinator for Festival International de Louisiane, tells KATC about why it's important to keep it free, year after year.

"Since the beginning of Festival International de Louisiane 39 years ago, we have always wanted to remain free to the public," Courville said. "So that we are accessible to all of our community."

While general admission is free, attendees can also purchase festival passes that offer perks such as getting closer to the stage, express beverage lines, and access to private restrooms with air conditioning.

"Festival International is a non-profit and we are a community-driven event so what that means is that we rely on our community to drive this event," says Courville.

Click here to find any and all information about the festival.