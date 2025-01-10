Households hit by respiratory and stomach viruses as Flu, RSV surge

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As the winter season intensifies, households across Acadiana are grappling with a rise in upper respiratory illnesses, including the flu and RSV, as well as an uptick in stomach viruses.

A recent map from the Louisiana Department of Health highlights the surge in flu and RSV cases starting in November and continuing into January. Although COVID-19 cases have declined, respiratory viruses are filling up hospitals across the region.

But it’s not just flu and RSV affecting families this season. Doctors are also seeing a significant rise in stomach viruses such as rotavirus and norovirus, which are leading to increased emergency room visits.

Dr. Scott Hamilton, Pediatric ER Director at Ochsner Lafayette General, said that his team has been overwhelmed by the combination of illnesses.

"We’ve had a bunch of kids in the hospital with that, in addition to all of the RSV and influenza we’re seeing this time of the year. So, all of the beds in Acadiana and the state have been pretty full up," Hamilton said.

The symptoms of these stomach viruses – which include vomiting, diarrhea, and fever – have prompted many parents to bring children into the ER, primarily due to dehydration.

"Kids will end up in the hospital because they won’t drink and they’re getting dehydrated. Kids will get high fevers and feel rotten from that too, and sometimes they get in intensive care if they get profoundly dehydrated and start to go into shock," Hamilton explained. "Those are the kids we really worry about, and that’s why we want to protect against this virus."

To help prevent the spread of these viruses, Hamilton recommends frequent cleaning of surfaces and toys with sanitary wipes.

If your child is sick and vomiting, he advises holding off on giving liquids or food for at least an hour or two. After that, parents can offer clear liquids such as water or diluted juice.

"Gatorade is a fine substitute, or juice cut half and half with water," Hamilton said. "Something clear that’s easy on their stomach, but also has some sugar to provide calories is the best thing to keep kids hydrated."

In addition to these precautions, local doctors emphasize the importance of regular handwashing to help stop the spread of germs.

"The best tactic for defense is to wash your hands," said Hamilton. "It’s the easiest and most common way germs are spread."

As cases continue to rise, local health experts urge families to stay vigilant and practice good hygiene to avoid further infections this season.