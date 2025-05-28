Household Hazardous Waste Day is Saturday

Lafayette, LA – Lafayette Consolidated Government reminds residents of the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish to safely dispose of unwanted chemicals and electronics during Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday, May 31, 2025 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway (enter from Donlon Avenue).

This event provides residents with a safe, environmentally responsible way to dispose of items that can pose risks to health, sanitation workers, and the environment if not handled properly.

New This Year—NOW ACCEPTING GLASS!

Thanks to a partnership with BackYard Sapphire, residents can now bring thoroughly-rinsed glass food and beverage containers for recycling—including beer bottles, wine bottles, pickle jars, and more.

Accepted Items Include:



Alkaline Batteries

Chemical Cleaners

Fluorescent Tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Mercury Thermometers

Paint and Paint Products

Paint Thinner and Stripper

Pesticides

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Stains

Turpentine

In addition to hazardous household items, electronics such as computer hardware, accessories, laptops, and related equipment will also be accepted.

Items NOT Accepted:



Appliances, Furniture, TVs, and CRT Monitors

Office Copiers and Compact Fluorescent Bulbs

Toner/Ink Cartridges, GPS Devices, MP3/DVD Players

Digital Cameras, Stereo Equipment, Fire/Smoke Detectors

Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries, Motor Oil, PCB Oil

Antifreeze, Commercial Waste, Compressed Gas Cylinders

Medical Waste, Medicine, Radioactive Material, Explosives

For safety, residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while staff unload materials during the drop-off process.

For full details and guidelines, contact LCG’s Environmental Quality Division at (337) 291-5637 or visit lafayettela.gov/hhwd.