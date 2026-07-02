Hot dog eating contest set for Lafayette's Fourth of July celebration

LAFAYETTE — Fat Pat's is hosting a hot dog eating contest this Fourth of July at Lafayette's Stars and Stripes celebration, open to anyone who signs up through the Fat Pat's app.

The contest is free to enter, but only 10 competitors will be given a spot. Participants must eat 15 hot dogs as fast as possible.

"The winner is going to get a $100 Fat Pat's gift card plus a bag with cool Fat Pat's merchandise. All the contestants will receive a Fat Pat's sweatshirt for attending," said Chad Decou, Fat Pat's general manager.

Decou said staff are preparing for a high-energy event.

"Crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy, we're looking for excitement," he said.