Homicide numbers in Lafayette decreased in 2024

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The city of Lafayette is seeing a promising trend in crime reduction. New data shows a significant drop in homicides for 2024, a hopeful sign for the Hub City.

According to Interim Lafayette Police Chief Paul Trouard, in 2023, Lafayette recorded 29 homicides, but that number dropped to 18 this year.

"We've had 18 deaths this year as compared to 29 last year," said Trouard. "That's a substantial decrease. " The nationwide trend of reduced violent crime aligns with Lafayette's decline in homicides, with national statistics showing a 16% decrease in violent crimes overall.

Trouard added that many of the homicides this year involved people who were not residents of Lafayette. "A lot of people are coming from out of town, and many of these crimes are domestic-related incidents happening in homes," he said. "Instead of resolving issues within their own communities, some individuals bring their problems to Lafayette."

Despite these challenges, Trouard is optimistic about the future. He credits a variety of initiatives for the decline in crime, including targeted efforts to combat illegal drugs and weapons, as well as enhanced community engagement. "We've changed the way we recruit officers to bolster patrol numbers," Trouard explained. "Since I came on in May, we've been focused on increasing patrols. A quicker response time allows officers to be more proactive, rather than reactive."

Technology, such as city-wide cameras, has also played a role in solving crimes. However, Trouard emphasizes that the key to long-term crime reduction lies in collaboration. "You have to build relationships with the public to reduce crime," he said. "It's not just the police—it's all of us working together. From the local government addressing blight and dilapidated housing to community leaders and council members, we all need to focus on long-term solutions, not just short-term fixes."

As the search for the next permanent Lafayette Police Chief continues, Trouard is implementing a new community-based violence intervention program aimed at continuing to reduce crime in the city.