Homeowner says fallen tree has blocked Vermilion River for weeks; Bayou Vermilion District cites restrictions

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A Lafayette Parish homeowner says a fallen tree has been blocking part of the Vermilion River behind his home for three weeks, collecting debris and restricting the flow of water while he waits for it to be removed.

Clifton Whittington, who lives along the river, said the tree fell after heavy rain about three weeks ago. He said the obstruction has become a catchall for trash and debris, raising concerns about what could happen if more rain causes water levels to rise.

“Everything that comes down river, it catches it and it's caught a lot of trash that's back there and it's stopping a lot of that water from moving and sooner or later, if we get more rain, that water is going to end up in our house,” Whittington said.

Whittington said he has contacted the Bayou Vermilion District twice to report the blockage but says no cleanup crew has arrived.

“I asked him if he could come down here, and he told me that the river was too high — and the river wasn't. It was as low as it's ever been. And the week after that, I called him again and I got the same response. No one showed up here to do anything,” he said.

The Bayou Vermilion District said the delay is due to safety restrictions and river conditions.

According to the district, a Lafayette ordinance prohibits crews from navigating the Vermilion River when it reaches flood stage, defined as 9 feet at the Surrey Street Bridge. The district said recently high water has also made it impossible for its crane-equipped barge to safely fit under bridges to reach the obstruction.

Whittington said he remains frustrated and worried about the tree remaining in place.

“I don't feel safe. I mean, I don't understand the reason why he doesn't want to send someone back here. Because, sometimes, they can come back here because I've seen them back here once already, but it's been about 3 years since I've seen that barge back here. It looks like they just don't want to come or they don't care,” he said.

In a statement, the Bayou Vermilion District said it understands residents' concerns but must prioritize safety while following the law.

“We are prohibited from navigating the Vermilion River by Lafayette City Ordinance CO-010-2022, which states that operating a watercraft on the Vermilion River is not allowed when the river is at or above the flood stage, defined as 9.0 feet at the Surrey Street Bridge, which it has been for several days due to rain in the last week or so. In addition, with the river as high as it has been, it is impossible to fit our craft equipped with the crane under bridges. We understand homeowners’ frustration about this problem, but we must operate under safe conditions, and follow the law. Our river crew is aware of the problem, and as soon as we can get there, we will take care of it."