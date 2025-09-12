Home-field advantage returns for Lafayette High at ‘new' stadium

LAFAYETTE PARISH — For the Lafayette High School Mighty Lions, Friday night’s football game is more than just homecoming—it’s the end of a long wait and the beginning of a new chapter.

After three seasons without a home field due to campus renovations that began in 2023, the Lions will finally play under the lights at their newly completed stadium.

For senior captain Brett Frizzell, it’s a moment he’s dreamed about.

“I’ve been waiting for this for so long,” Frizzell said.

The renovations forced Lafayette High to play its "home" games at nearby schools, including Lafayette Christian Academy and Acadiana High.

Though the team made the best of those situations, Frizzell says it never truly felt like home.

“It’s a similar feel, but it’s just not home—this is home."

For some, head coach Stephen Hearen, returning to the field carries significance beyond football.

“For me personally, this is the field I played on when I was in high school and came to a lot of games before that, so it’s exciting to be out here."

Hearen, who usually finds homecoming week to be chaotic, said this year feels different.

“Knowing the history the last couple years—not being able to play here, having to play some home games at LCA, at Acadiana, being on the road—we didn’t have true home games,” he said. “So I’m really excited for our guys.”

“I haven’t practiced here in over a year,” Frizzell said. “This turf is amazing—I see all the other schools with it, and now we finally got ours.”

Now, with the stands ready to be filled and the lights ready to shine, all that’s left is to play.

“We need everyone to come to the game, we need to pack the stadium,” Frizzell said. “Hopefully we can give back to our school what they’ve been showing to us—the love—and hopefully we can give ’em a win. If not, give ’em a good night.”

The Lafayette High School Mighty Lions host St. Martinville this Friday at 7:00 p.m. Catch the pregame excitement on Friday Night Live (FNL), only on Channel 3.