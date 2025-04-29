Holy Rosary Institute proposed as new site for Northeast Regional Library

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The long-anticipated Northeast Regional Library may soon find its new home at one of Lafayette’s most historic and culturally significant sites.

Mayor-President Monique Boulet on Tuesday announced a proposal to relocate the planned public library from the previously designated site at Shadow Bluff Drive and Louisiana Avenue to the campus of the former Holy Rosary Institute. The shift, pending approval by the Lafayette Parish Council, is being hailed as a milestone in both community revitalization and public accessibility.

“Lafayette Consolidated Government has entered into a letter of intent with the Society of the Holy Family—a Louisiana nonprofit and the property owner,” Boulet said during a press conference. “This agreement grants a 99-year ground lease for $1 per year, allowing us to move forward with the planning, design, and construction of the library.”

The Holy Rosary Institute, located on Louisiana Avenue near Carmel Drive, is a 40-acre campus with deep roots in Lafayette’s Black Catholic community. It historically served as an educational hub for African American students and is considered a cornerstone of north Lafayette’s cultural identity.

“We really do see this as a game changer,” said Dustin Cravins, director of Holy Rosary Redevelopment. “This is an opportunity—a reinvestment in a part of the community that has felt forgotten for far too long.”

For residents like Vincent Pierre, a 1983 Holy Rosary graduate, the new site offers more than symbolism—it offers access. “It’s in close proximity to all the local schools like Northside High School and the Baranco Center,” Pierre said. “It gives kids the opportunity to walk.”

The proposed location offers improved connectivity to neighborhood landmarks such as Clark Field and Domingue Recreation Center. According to Boulet, public input played a key role in the decision to move the project.

More than 1,200 residents contributed feedback calling for a design that reflects local culture, includes open natural light, and fosters indoor and outdoor learning. The Dallas-based firm 720design has been selected to lead the architectural planning. Construction is expected to begin in spring 2026, with a projected opening in late 2027.

As for the Shadow Bluff Drive property, Boulet said its future is still undecided.

“That is a discussion we’ll have with council members,” she said. “If there’s a higher use we can find for it, we will. If not, we’ll put it back on the market.”

The council is expected to review the proposal in a future session.