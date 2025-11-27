Holiday travelers hit Lafayette Regional Airport ahead of Thanksgiving

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Anticipation filled Lafayette Regional Airport (LFT) on Wednesday as travelers from across the country arrived to reunite with family ahead of Thanksgiving.

Many passengers said they were eager to touch down and head straight into holiday traditions.

“She just flew in. About to pick her up and go shopping, I guess,” one man said while waiting near baggage claim.

Others had family plans already mapped out.

“We’re coming to see my brother Jean,” one traveler said.

“Coming to visit my parents — both of them live here in Lafayette,” another added.

From the Bay Area to New York City, Georgia to Washington, D.C. — many said all roads lead to Lafayette for the holiday season.

But getting home during one of the busiest travel periods of the year can come with challenges.

“I was concerned about flight delays — mine was delayed a little bit — but then I was able to get another connection," Lafayette native Shannon Prudhomme said.

Prudhomme flew in from Washington, D.C., and had to navigate last-minute travel changes caused by Wednesday's shooting near the White House that injured two West Virginia National Guard members.

“My flight was in the morning. I got to the airport early, and I saw during my layover that there were no more flights flying out of Reagan Airport,” Prudhomme said.

She was ultimately able to board, making it out just before flights were halted.

“Prayers for anyone affected,” she said.

Prudhomme added that the ordeal made her especially grateful to be home this year.

“I’m just happy to come home and spend time with people,” she said. “I don’t think there’s anything better than eating Louisiana food and experiencing Louisiana culture — especially Lafayette. There’s nothing like it.”

For travel updates or assistance, passengers can visit LFTairport.com.