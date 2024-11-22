Holiday Travel Tips: What you need to know before you fly

LAFAYETTE PARISH — If you're planning to travel for the holidays, Lafayette Regional Airport has some important information to help make your journey smoother. With both airports and roadways expected to be busier than usual, here’s what you need to know before heading out.

Record Number of Travelers Expected

According to the TSA and AAA, this holiday season is projected to break records for both air and road travel. The TSA expects to screen 18.3 million passengers nationwide from Tuesday, November 26 to Monday, December 2nd — a six percent increase compared to last year. The busiest travel days are expected to be the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, along with the Sunday after the holiday.

To learn what passengers can expect here at Lafayette Regional, Executive Director Steven Picou, said, "Right now, we are having a great year. Our numbers are high, and we’re anticipating a very busy Thanksgiving season. Reservations are at capacity, so we’re encouraging all passengers to get here early." With so many people flying out, it's important to arrive early to allow for check-in and security. As always, be prepared for potential delays, especially on the busiest travel days.

If you're bringing food along for Thanksgiving dinner, it’s important to know what can be carried through TSA. Solid foods like cooked turkey, pies, and casseroles are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags. However, if you're bringing liquids like cranberry sauce, gravy, or wine, make sure they are securely packed in your checked luggage.

If you’re carrying any liquids or gels (including sauces or wine), make sure they are properly sealed and packed to avoid any spills. If you’re unsure, check the TSA website or consult airport staff for guidance on specific food items.

Also, before you head to the airport, it’s always a good idea to check for any flight updates at least 24 hours before your scheduled departure. This will help you stay informed of any last-minute changes, delays, or cancellations.