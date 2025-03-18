Historic Don’s Seafood building comes down for new hotel development

LAFAYETTE, KATC - After more than 70 years of serving the community, Don’s Seafood and Steakhouse, a downtown staple since 1934, is being demolished to make way for a new hotel. The once-beloved establishment, which has been vacant since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, now stands only as a memory, with rubble and debris scattered across the site.

“We’re happy about this! We can’t wait to see the finished work and we’re looking forward to telling our friends about it,” said Lynda Landry, a local who works in downtown Lafayette.

The demolition, marked by the sounds of construction and the clearing of debris, signals the end of an era for the iconic restaurant, which had been a fixture in the area for decades. While it’s a bittersweet moment for many, the site is set for a new chapter as plans for a $20 million hotel development take shape.

Ryan Pecot, co-owner of Don’s Seafood, spoke of the long-awaited change. “It’s a long time coming. It’s been closed for over four years now. We spent a good part of those three years working to try and rehab the building,” Pecot said. Despite the emotional weight of seeing the restaurant go, he’s optimistic about the future.

“The hotel opportunity presented itself with some great partners who are going to run a fantastic boutique hotel downtown, and we thought an investment of $20+ million for a vertical new construction, new product, was the right answer,” he added.

The new development will include an 83-room hotel with amenities such as an outdoor pool, bar, restaurant, and event space, offering both residents and visitors a unique experience.

For local business owners like Tom Bongarzone, general manager of Flash Security Integrators located across the street, the project represents an exciting opportunity for the city.

"I'm excited about the economic growth and development of the city," Bongarzone said, eager for the increase in foot traffic the hotel will bring.

The new hotel is expected to create 75 to 100 new jobs in the area, further contributing to Lafayette’s revitalization.

As the building comes down, one question that’s been on many minds is what will happen to the iconic Don’s Seafood sign. Pecot confirmed the sign will stay in Lafayette, intact, to preserve the nostalgia that many locals associate with the historic restaurant.

“The Don’s letter will be coming down intact. They will be staying in Lafayette to make sure nostalgia kind of continues," Pecot assured.

The demolition is expected to be completed by Festival International.