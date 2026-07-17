Historic Coburn building demolished after May collapse

LAFAYETTE, La. — The historic Coburn Supply building in downtown Lafayette was demolished Friday, bringing down a longtime landmark just two months after a partial collapse left the structure unsafe.

The demolition marks the end of years of discussions about the building's future. Following the collapse in May, officials initially explored whether portions of the structure could be preserved. However, Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority Executive Director Alexander Lazard said those plans ultimately gave way to demolition after the building was deemed a "sensitive structure."

"We're looking at all possible options, costs, public safety, and what would allow for future redevelopment possibilities in the most flexible way," Lazard said.

Built in the early 1900s, Lazard said the Coburn building had endured decades of weather exposure. Repeated storms left second-floor wood beams wet and rotting over the years, contributing to the partial collapse in May.

While acknowledging the building's historical significance, Lazard said public safety ultimately drove the decision.

"History is something that connects us and links us all, and also public safety always comes first in making these types of decisions," he said. "You never will have the perfect scenario, but if you lean into creativity, you can unlock cool opportunities from crisis."

For many downtown residents, watching the building come down was bittersweet.

"It's like a piece of Lafayette," said Rikki Ramsey, who has lived downtown for 15 years. "I've always wondered what they were going to do with it, how it was going to be restored into something new because it's such a good little landmark and nugget. So whenever I saw them demolishing it ... genuinely upsetting."

Ramsey said she hopes the property could one day be redeveloped into housing for people experiencing homelessness. But with the sale of the property still underway, she said it's disappointing that there is not yet a clear vision for what will replace the landmark.

"You're taking it away, with no plan — so that's just genuinely disheartening," Ramsey said.