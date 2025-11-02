“He’s a true hero”: Youngsville memorializes Medal of Honor recipient Steven L. Bennett

LAFAYETTE PARISH (YOUNGSVILLE) — A new military memorial, five years in the making, now stands in front of the Youngsville Sports Complex, honoring the city’s only Medal of Honor recipient, Steven L. Bennett.

Community members gathered Saturday morning for the dedication ceremony to pay tribute to Bennett and others who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The event featured speeches by those who knew Bennett well, a 21-gun salute, and Vietnam-era flyovers.

Bennett, a Youngsville native, was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. While piloting an OV-10 aircraft, Bennett remained at the controls to save his crew despite knowing the danger to his own life.

“There are only 13 Medal of Honor winners in the state of Louisiana; he’s the only one from Youngsville, and there’s nothing about him in the city,” said event organizer and veteran Robert Viator.

Viator, whose older brother went to school with Bennett, said the idea for a permanent memorial has been years in development.

“There’s a veterans memorial outside of town, but every time I’ve been there, there’s nobody there,” Viator said. “So the mayor and Tim Robicheaux, who runs the Sports Complex, agreed this would be the best place for it to be.”

Family, friends, local officials, and veterans attended the ceremony to reflect on Bennett’s courage and service. The memorial, organizers say, ensures that Bennett’s legacy — and the sacrifice of all who served — will not be forgotten.