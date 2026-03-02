Heritage parade in Lafayette caps Black History Month

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — March begins with the close of Black History Month, but the celebration carried on Saturday as hundreds of residents gathered in Lafayette’s Northside for the 22nd annual African American Heritage Parade.

Traveling through historic neighborhoods along Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Parkway, the parade rolled down West Willow Street before ending at the Clifton Chenier Center.

Spectators lined the route, many hoping to any throws tossed from passing floats.

“I’m looking forward to catching those footballs,” one child said.

Others said they were excited to see the floats and grab throws for younger family members.

“Maybe I'll catch something for my little cousins,” another attendee said.

The parade featured school marching bands, local krewes, and dance teams that performed along the route.

This year’s theme, “Let Freedom Ring,” celebrated Black history, culture and community unity.

“Black History Month is fun for all the people,” local kindergartener Demiyah said.

Several students along the parade route shared lessons they learned during school Black History Month programs, including discussions about segregation and figures like Martin Luther King Jr..

“Back in the day, they used to say that white people and Black people can’t drive on the same bus and stuff and can’t play with each other,” local second grader Bradley said. “It don’t matter if you’re Black or white—you can still play with them these days. We’re lucky we’re not back in the day.”

From classroom lessons about civil rights leaders to experiencing a live celebration of Black culture at the parade, students said they hope to build a better future.

“If I was in that time, I would’ve used my words from my heart to help them,” Bradley said.

With the parade’s conclusion, Black History Month festivities in Acadiana came to a close.

Organizers and attendees alike said the impact of the month — and its message of unity — will continue beyond February.