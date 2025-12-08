Here's some Christmas tree safety tips so you can keep safe this holiday season

LAFAYETTE, La. — With the holiday season in full swing, fire officials are reminding families that a little prevention goes a long way when it comes to Christmas tree safety.

Michelle Meigher has been decorating Christmas trees for more than 30 years and says the key is keeping the tree well-hydrated and using safe lighting.

"We do keep it well hydrated. We have those cups that you can fill in and stick through the trunk and the lights are safe. We feel very safe. 30 plus years of doing the same method, we haven't had any trouble so far," Meigher said.

Alton Trahan Public Information Officer with the Lafayette Fire Department emphasizes that Christmas trees are highly combustible, especially as they dry out.

"So they are very much combustible. As it dries out ,because it's a pine tree, it burns pretty quickly," Trahan said.

Trahan recommends keeping trees away from heat sources like fireplaces and gas heaters that could ignite the tree.

"Also where you place the Christmas tree— it's not near an open fireplace or any type of gas heater inside the home because that's a heat source that can ignite the Christmas tree," Trahan said.

The fire department strongly recommends watering Christmas trees daily and inspecting all decorative lights, as frayed or broken strands pose a major fire hazard. According to the National Fire Protection Association, nearly half of home Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems.

One family visiting the Pollard Christmas Tree Farm on Pinhook had their own safety tip to share.

"We are not leaving the lights overnight, making sure they are on during the day when we are awake and paying attention," said Holly Hunter.

Following these simple safety measures can help keep your holiday season merry and stress-free.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

