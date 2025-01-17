Here are some ways you can properly care for your plants in cold weather

All seasons assistant manager, Jessica Goff, says with temperatures dropping next week, neighbors should start preparing to properly care for their plants.

"Take these nice days, especially Saturday to start preparing for what you want to cover," Goff said. "Your citrus or any kind of tropicals bring them inside or any kind of covered area."

If neighbors aren't able to bring their plants inside, Jessica recommends covering them.

"Make sure the plant has enough space you don't wanna tightly wrap or break the leaves," Jessica explained.

Cold air could kill or burn the leaves of certain plants. However, Jessica told KATC it never hurts to be cautious with all of your plants.

"Cover as much as you can, some of those hardy shrubs will be ok but if you can get as much as you can covered we recommend it." Goff said.

There are some things to be sure of when covering your plants.

"If they are in the ground, make sure that frost cloth is going to be all the way down to the ground," Goff explained. "Have it anchored so that any cool air can't get underneath."

Jessica says frost covers are sold by the foot and neighbors can purchase them in stores.