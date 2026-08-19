Henderson mayor pushes for Lake Henderson drawdown amid water quality concerns

HENDERSON, La. — The future of Lake Henderson is at the center of a debate over a controversial drawdown plan that has drawn pushback from some fishermen and businesses that rely on the basin.

Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette said the drawdown is necessary, particularly because of current water quality concerns.

“I’m 76 years old… that's the worst water I ever saw in that lake in my life. We have to have that drawdown,” Collette said.

The drawdown takes place around this time each year to clear the basin and make room for fresh water. Collette said drought conditions have allowed pesticides and debris to build up in the water, while recent heavy rainfall farther north has also sent floodwater downstream into the basin.

“Now, when the water's receding in there, when it gets shallow, that water's almost boiling. That grass it's on is dead. That water there came all in the lake,” Collette said.

Collette acknowledged that the drawdown could create challenges for fishermen and businesses that depend on Lake Henderson.

“Some are against the drawdown — I understand that — but let me tell y'all something: If we get a storm in the Gulf and it comes past here, every fish in that lake will die,” he said.

Collette is also proposing pumping fresh water into the basin to help flush out what he described as bad water.

“I’m going to call the Teche-Vermillion pumping station, ask them if they could pump a little bit of the fresh water to make sure we push out all the bad water,” Collette said. “And once that good water gets to here, close the locks, that's fine.”

Collette said he hopes the community will support the drawdown and warned that waiting could make the situation worse if a hurricane threatens the area.

“Because if we get a hurricane, then you're going to have something to cry about,” Collette said.