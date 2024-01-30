Help needed finding missing woman, possibly in Lafayette area

TICKFAW, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Felicia Renee Seaux, 32, was last seen more than a month ago at her home in Tickfaw.

Her family says she suffers from seizures and is mentally disabled. Information gathered during the investigation indicates that Felicia may be in the Lafayette area.

Felicia is described as a white female, 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has shoulder-length red hair, hazel eyes, and a prominent scar on her neck.

Sheriff Edwards asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Felicia to contact Detective Dale Athmann at 985-902-2032. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com and click on the P3 Tips icon or Submit A Tip.