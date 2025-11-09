Hearts of Gold Acadiana hosts first breast cancer awareness 5K

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — Dozens gathered at Moncus Park Sunday morning to celebrate strength, hope and community at the 1st Annual Pink Dress 5K Fun Run/Walk, hosted by Hearts of Gold Acadiana.

The event honored breast cancer warriors and survivors while raising awareness for early detection and support. The organization’s mission — education, early detection awareness, compassion and access to vital resources — was at the heart of the morning’s activities.

Nearly 20 local sponsors joined in, offering swag bag giveaways and prizes. Runners and walkers were also treated to music from a live DJ and heartfelt speeches from local breast cancer honorees, who shared their stories of resilience and recovery.

“It was interesting to see where they were and how they overcame it," said University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) volunteer Nancy Hargrave. "That support is really important to them.”

Hargrave's friend and fellow UL peer, Michaëlle Anderson, said she wanted to spend their weekend supporting an important cause and learning more about breast cancer awareness.

“Being young and having [breast cancer]—it’s not really out there,” Anderson said. “You can be young—really young—and have it. Cancer doesn’t care how old you are.”

The event marked the beginning of what organizers hope will become an annual Lafayette tradition, combining health, awareness, and community support.

To learn more about Hearts of Gold Acadiana and breast cancer awareness resources, click HERE.