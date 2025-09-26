Heart Hospital ER services moving to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Emergency services at Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital will close at midnight Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.

Beginning Saturday, the emergency team will operate out of a new 11-bed emergency room expansion at Lourdes Regional Medical Center on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Hospital leaders said Heart Hospital will remain open, noting the change is part of a $25 million investment to expand cardiovascular services.

The move consolidates emergency care while enhancing the hospital’s ability to focus on specialized heart treatment.

