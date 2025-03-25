Hearing for Chad Credeur rescheduled to July 14 amid sanity review

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A hearing for Chad Credeur has been rescheduled for July 14, pending a final report from doctors regarding his sanity review.

Credeur's original hearing, scheduled for Monday, was delayed as doctors assess his ability to respond to charges in the triple murder case.

Credeur faces first-degree murder charges stemming from an April 2024 incident, when authorities say he killed three people in a South College Road apartment.

In October, the state decided not to pursue the death penalty in the case. However, in January, Credeur's new attorney filed a motion for a sanity evaluation, claiming Credeur has a documented history of mental or psychological defects that could affect his ability to prepare for trial or enter into a plea agreement.

The judge granted the motion for a sanity commission.

Credeur's new attorney says the first of two doctor reports on his mental state has been submitted, and the second report is pending. That report is expected to be provided to the court before the July hearing. The findings of both reports could influence how the judge proceeds with the case.

Credeur also faces charges of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm, and criminal trespassing.