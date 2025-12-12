Healthy Home Initiative offering free lead and mold inspections in north Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A new neighborhood initiative in Lafayette Parish is aimed at making homes safer for the people living in them.

Sun Community Housing Development Organization has teamed up with Bernard’s Home Inspection Services for the Healthy Home Initiative, which is offering free home inspections to residents in north Lafayette. The checkups include testing the air quality inside the home and checking for mold and lead.

Shawn Bernard, owner of Bernard’s Home Inspection Services, says the program is designed to help families who may not have the means to detect or fix hazards on their own.

“We’re going to do lead testing, air quality testing, making sure there’s no mold, asbestos or any toxins in the air,” Bernard said. “Anybody you may know that has a home that hasn’t been checked in years, we want to make sure they’re living in a safe environment. A lot of times the elderly don’t have the funds or the means to get this work done, so that’s why this grant is allowing us to come in and check these homes and get it mitigated if there’s any major issues” says Bernard.

The offer is limited to the first 50 residents who sign up.

Homeowners and renters in north Lafayette can call 337-501-7617 for information or to request a free inspection.