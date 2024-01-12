Head-to-head, gumbo-to-gumbo!

SCOTT, La. — Every year, the Krewe of Triton holds their gumbo cook-off to raise funds for the Mardi Gras season.

This year, the event will be on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon outside of the Krewe of Triton warehouse. The warehouse is located at 109 Asset Ave. in Scott.

Eight teams have entered into the contest, competing to win bragging rights and a gumbo paddle.

You can have a say in who wins one of those paddles!

For $5, you can have all-you-can-eat gumbo from each competitor and put in your vote for "People's Choice."

"This time of year gets cold, so we just figured 'Hey, why not have a gumbo cook-off? you know, in January, right before our annual Krewe of Triton Ball. That's going to be Feb. 10," said Tristan Barras, social media director for Krewe of Triton. "If you've been watching the weather lately, this week we're going to have some very, very cold weather coming, so what better way to get warm and—start getting warm—is by coming to have some gumbo with us this Sunday."

This event is cash only.