All-clear given in Scott gas leak

UPDATE: According to Chad Sonnier, chief of the Scott Fire Department, crews were able to shut off the leak, and the all-clear has been given.

Sonnier tells us that the Scott Fire Department was called around 9:18 a.m. because a gas line had been broken in the 200 block of Anna Street. Firefighters found a four-inch gas main had been severed by a private contractor. The gas main distributes gas throughout the city of Scott, the chief says.

Two schools and an assisted living facility were placed on shelter-in-place orders, and by 10:35 a.m. the city's gas department was able to secure the line and lift those orders.

Repair crews are currently on scene making appropriate repairs.

People are still asked to avoid the 200 block of Anna Street for the as a result of the heavy equipment and emergency response vehicles on scene.

SCOTT, La. — While working, a private contractor severed a 4”gas line that feeds the entire City of Scott.

As a result, Scott Middle School, St Peter & Paul School, and Acadiana Assisted Living have all been sheltered in place.

According to Chad Sonnier, the chief of the Scott Fire Department, Lafayette Haz-Mat is on the scene monitoring the air quality so that the shelter can be lifted as soon as possible.

The repairs are estimated to take three hours. Everyone is asked to avoid the area.

