Hanukkah celebration in Lafayette emphasizes hope after overseas attack

LAFAYETTE PARISH (LAFAYETTE) — The second night of Hanukkah was marked Monday evening in Lafayette Parish with messages of unity and resilience, as Jewish community leaders acknowledged the pain of a recent targeted attack overseas while encouraging celebration and faith.

The Chabad of Greater Baton Rouge hosted the public event at Parc San Souci, where Rabbi Peretz Kazen, director of Chabad at LSU, led the lighting of a large menorah and addressed attendees.

The celebration came just days after a targeted attack at a Hanukkah event in Bondi Beach, Australia, where a father and son opened fire, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more.

“This year, obviously, the celebrations in North America come on the heels of what happened overseas and the tragedy and terrible scar that that leaves,” Kazen said. “But besides a scar, it leaves us with an incredible amount of resolve,” he said.

Kazen traveled to Lafayette to bring the Hanukkah celebration into the public sphere, emphasizing the importance of visibility and togetherness.

“We’re going to take that celebration out into the public sphere, and enjoy a great time with many friends coming out to celebrate together and kindle this giant menorah,” he said.

During his opening remarks, Kazen acknowledged the grief felt by many but stressed determination and pride.

“We’re scarred, we’re hurting, and it’s very real, that pain,” he said. “But at the same time, we’re here and full of resolve, and we’re full of conviction, and we’re full of pride—and that’s really the only and best answer we can give to those that seek to instill fear or worse, is that we will not back down.”

As Hanukkah continues through the week, Kazen said the holiday’s message remains especially important.

“The message of Hanukkah really is that we all have an inner flame—and that flame cannot be extinguished,” he said. “We need to engage it, we need to fan the fire of our faith, of our freedom, and come out and celebrate together. Because unity is something that nobody should be able to take away from anybody.”

The final night of Hanukkah will be observed Sunday, Dec. 21.