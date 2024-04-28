Handing down a 38-year legacy: Acadiana Comics

LAFAYETTE, La. — You know that big 'comics' sign on the roof of one of the building suites down Johnston Street?

Then, you may also know that the name on the door has recently changed.

The original owners of Acadiana Comics & Books, Jerry and Teresa Moran, opened the shop back in the 80s. About five years ago, Jerry passed, but his wife continued running the business.

Recently, she decided to retire and handed it down to some of her regulars.

"Me and my brothers would come here. My mom would bring us, originally," said Chris Strong, co-owner of what is now Stronghold Comics & Collectibles of Acadiana. "We got all our comics from her, and we would come every week and pick up our new comics for the week."

Strong said, over the years, they would help Moran out in the shop, here and there, as well as running their own onling comic store.

So, when Moran decided to retire, handing the shop over to them seemed to be an easy choice.

"She said that she has a lot of customers that she loves, and this is where they get their comics and have been for over 30 years, and she didn't want to let them down, and she wanted some people that she knew that could take over, keep it going, maybe even do better than she did—is what she said—and still be nice," Strong said.

And it seems the Strongs are doing all they can to meet those expectations.

They have filled the shop with shelves and baskets of comics, books, toys, collectibles and more.

"When we took over, we had a lot of inventory that we were storing that we wre able to bring in here, and as you can see, really fill up every nook and cranny," he said.

While keeping certain traditions that Moran started, such as the discounted grab bags, giveaway raffles and the shop's participation in Free Comic Book Day, they are working to expand the shop.

"Still adding. Still trying to grow. We may end up taking one of the other spots in this building just to give us more room," Strong said.

Thirty-eight years and counting, the signs legacy lives on, now as Stronghold Comics & Collectibles of Acadiana.