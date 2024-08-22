Grownups vs. Gradeschoolers: Battle of the brains to help homeless students

LAFAYETTE, La. — "In ancient China, what did they believe that fossils were? Were what mythical creature?"*

That was an example of a question you should expect to hear at the Know-It-Alls: Grownups vs. Gradeschoolers event.

Do you know the answer?

I bet you a fifth-grader would!

On Thursday night, inside Vermilionville's performance center, four 'Lafayette Famous' grown-ups are going head-to-head to figure out who knows it all, but they may just learn that none know as much as a fifth grader.

"It's kind of in the format of 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?' so we're going to see whether or not your elected official is actually smarter than a fifth grader or not," said Roddy Bergeron, one of the grownups.

Four grown-ups compete:



Roddy Bergeron - Lafayette Parish School System school board member

Tiffany Steward - The Period Purse Project

Kevin Blanchard - Lafayette Downtown Development Authority

Chubby Carrier - Lafayette music legend

The grown-ups will have to answer three rounds of trivia questions, and when they don't know the answers, they call on a fifth-grader for help.

While the event's goal is to have fun, it also aims to raise awareness and funds for the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing (ARCH).

ARCH's executive director, Elsa Dimitriadis, said housing has become a major issue in Lafayette Parish, even for students.

"With students, it's something we need to remember, that not only are they trying to navigate the world and school and growing up, but some of them are also navigating some serious issues at home, as well," Dimitriadis said.

Buying a ticket to watch four grown-ups and grade schoolers battle it out could help.

Tickets are available for purchase ahead of time on ARCH's website here.

You can also purchase a ticket at the event, which will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday night inside Vermilionville's performance center at 300 Fisher Rd. in Lafayette.

Tickets are $25 for adults or $15 for students and include a jambalaya dinner.

*According to Dimitriadis, the answer is 'Dragons.'