Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church

LAFAYETTE PARISH — It was a momentous day at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette as more than 300 alumni, students, and faculty gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking for the new Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church. The church will be located near the corner of St. Mary Boulevard and Girard Park Circle.

The new church will span 10,000 square feet and include a two-story student center, courtyards, balconies, and outdoor spaces designed to enhance student and faculty engagement. The Lemoine Company is leading the construction of the project, which is expected to begin in January 2025.

“This has been more than 10 years in the making,” said Mary Hernandez, Executive Director of Advancement for Our Lady of Wisdom. “We serve everyone on campus, and we are bursting at the seams at our current facilities. They've served us very well, and they’re beautiful, but it’s time for a new home, and we are just so excited.”

So far, the church has raised nearly $28 million of its $35 million fundraising goal. A major boost came Friday, when the Patrick F. Taylor Foundation made a $6 million donation to the project.

The new church will serve as a spiritual and social hub for the university community, offering a larger space to accommodate the growing needs of students, faculty, and staff. Hernandez expressed gratitude for the support from alumni and donors, adding that the new facility will help foster an even stronger sense of community on campus.