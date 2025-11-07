Grocery giveaway offers lifeline to Lafayette seniors amid SNAP funding freeze

LAFAYETTE, La. — With resources running low amid a freeze of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding, many seniors across Lafayette Parish are feeling the strain. But a recent grocery giveaway hosted in collaboration with New Day Personal Care Services, CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Second Harvest Food Bank, is helping bring health – and hope – back to the table for many in need.

“I, like many people, need this help,” said Porsha Evans, a Lafayette resident in her 70s. “I wouldn't take things that I didn't need – groceries.”

Evans is one of countless residents hit hard by the ongoing food stamp standstill, which began with the recent government shutdown. That freeze has left families across Acadiana facing unprecedented food insecurity. Organizers of today’s event made sure its focus remained on the often-forgotten senior population.

“They do have a voice. We hear them, and we will not allow their voices to be squelched by the many things happening in the community,” said Kathy Victorian, Centerwell’s community engagement manager.

The need is widespread. Feeding America found that in 2023, more than 130,000 senior residents in Louisiana faced food insecurity.

Event organizers hope moments like this will offer both nourishment and reassurance, showing seniors they are seen and supported.

“We understand that they are just as vibrant and a big part of this community, and that's why we go hard for our seniors in our beloved community,” Victorian added.

For Evans and others, the groceries weren’t the only thing making an impact. “I want to commend Second Harvest and everybody who is stepping up to the plate to help people with this kind of thing,” she said.

As the funding freeze continues, community support remains crucial. Events like today’s grocery giveaway prove that even when life gets heavy, neighbors are ready to help lighten the load. In Acadiana, no one has to carry it alone.

