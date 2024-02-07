Greaux the Good: promoting healthy, local eating

LAFAYETTE, La. — Food deserts are all too common in Lafayette, especially in lower income areas.

These areas have little to no accessibility to fresh, healthy foods, whether it's due to a lack of stores/markets or a lack of affordable transportation to these locations.

One organization, Greaux the Good, is taking the steps to fill the voids where these food deserts reign.

In 2001, Market Umbrella, a SNAP education-implementing agency, teamed up with the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, the New Orleans Food Policy Action Council and the American Heart Association Voices for Healthy Kids to begin developing the concept for this program.

In 2022, they were successful in their advocacy and were awarded appropriations.

Since then, Greaux the Good has begun partnering with farmers markets and stands all throughout the state to make farm-fresh produce more accessible to low-income populations benefiting from SNAP.

"Greaux the Good currently has 13 partners across Louisiana, 12 of which are year-round, and during peak seasons, our partners operate over 20 locations. Of our partners, 11 are farmers markets, and we have two farm stands," said Chelsea Jackson, director of Greaux the Good.

A few of these locations are in the Acadiana area, specifically within Lafayette.

"In the Acadiana area, we have three partners: two farmers markets and one farm stand," Jackson said. "Currently the farmers markets are the Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market and then Fightingville Fresh, and then we also have a partnership with Stelly's Organic Farm."

The way the program works depends on which partner location you go to, but the outcome is the same with all three Acadiana locations: double the dollars for farm-fresh food.

Every SNAP dollar spent at these markets and stands is matched by the Greaux the Good program, allowing SNAP users to buy twice the amount of fresh, healthy food for the same price.

At Fightingville Fresh, located at 315 W. Simcoe St. on the northside of Lafayette, they use the SNAP benefits cards, only charging 50% of the total price.

"So, if they come and spend $40, we only charge their card 20, so again, a way to give back to this community," said Nicole Johnson, co-owner of Fightingville Fresh.

That's what this is all about for Johnson: giving back to her community.

"You know, the SNAP program makes it affordable to the neighborhood," she said.

Another local partner, Stelly's Organic Farm, uses the same one-to-one method to implement the Greaux the Good program at their independent farm stand located at 109 Alleman Dr., not far off Johnston Street in Lafayette.

"They come in and get 50% off of 100% organic produce," said Kera Stelly, owner of Stelly's Organic Farm.

For Stelly, this program is an opportunity to promote healing and healthy eating.

"To heal—that's the purpose, yeah," Stelly said. "Not just to have whatever vegetables. It's health."

One thing that makes Stelly's Organic Farm stand out from the other markets is that every product they carry is SNAP-eligible.

"Wheatgrass juice is the main one, and then we have the aquaponic system, which has butter crunch living lettuce, spinach and the bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and honey and potatoes, onions, kombucha, and we try to do everything healthy," Stelly said.

The program's newest Acadiana partner is the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market, located in Moncus Park at 2913 Johnston St.

The program's implementation was debuted at the Feb. 3 market.

This location's method is a bit different, using what they call "market bucks" as the form of payment for SNAP-eligible products, but customer's dollars are still doubled through Greaux the Good.

"Accepting SNAP and being a part of the Greaux the Good program, it's a total no-brainer for us because it's not just good for low-income families and eligible families, it's also good for our vendors because this is a huge amount of money that's available to them to sell their products," said Mike Bass, board president for the Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market.

Of course, not every vendor or every product is SNAP-eligible at this market, but Bass says they are encouraging vendors to think of products they could have that are SNAP-eligible.

Bass mentions that Greaux the Good's mission aligns well with that of the Lafayette Farmers & Artisans Market in that it doesn't only promote healthy eating but local eating, as well.

"When times are tough, when your budget is stretched, you don't eat as healthy as maybe you would because all that food in the middle of the grocery store is a little more bang for the buck, it's cheaper, it's not as nutritious, but when you have a little extra money, then you'll eat a little healthier, and you'll come to the farmers market as opposed to maybe, like, Walmart or something, so we want people to come out here, support our farmers, our local vendors with their grocery money," Bass said.

Though the program has not been in action for too long, Jackson says the benefits and positive feedback has already become evident.

"With Greaux the Good, we have seen the impact of our program since day one," Jackson said. "The dollars that are being dispersed are helping Louisiana citizens and food insecure households, and they're also helping our food system and our agricultural businesses."

For a full list of Greaux the Good's partners, visit the program's website.