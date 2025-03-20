Grand jury hands up rape indictment; declines to indict in fatal crash

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted a local man in a rape case.

The grand jury indicted Bryson Antonio Broussard, 33, on four counts: two counts first-degree rape, one count sexual battery of a child younger than 13 and one count felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The incidents happened between January 2019 and December 2020, the grand jury alleges.

The grand jury declined to indict Chance James Scarce, 23, in connection with a crash in September 2024.

At the time, Scott Police said that Ted Hernandez, 66, was riding a bicycle in the 400 block of Rue du Belier around midnight. He was struck by a vehicle driven by Scarce. Police said toxicology reports found that Scarce was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics when the crash happened.

Scott Police booked him with vehicular homicide, which is the same charge the grand jury refused to indict him on.