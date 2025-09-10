Governor Landry, state leaders tout reforms at Lafayette town hall

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Governor Jeff Landry joined state lawmakers in Lafayette on Wednesday morning for a regional town hall highlighting legislative reforms from the past 18 months.

The event, hosted by One Acadiana and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, took place at the McElligott Club at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Business and community leaders were invited to attend.

Lawmakers discussed reforms passed in recent sessions addressing crime, education, taxes, transportation, insurance and the state budget.

“We’re going to continue to work on public safety, to work on education, to work on economic opportunity,” Landry said. “We’ve got some things that we really need to work on from a property insurance standpoint, but you’re starting to see people recognize that how they build, what they build, and the way they build actually really helps to lower insurance costs.”

Wednesday’s stop in Lafayette was one of nine regional town halls planned across Louisiana.