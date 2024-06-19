Governor Jeff Landry signs 'Dream Big' education plan

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Governor Jeff Landry signed a series of bills into law Wednesday morning, as part of his education reform package. The new bills are part of a package he's calling his ‘Dream Big Education Plan;' he says it's aimed at improving Louisiana schools.

“Louisiana spends more per student than Mississippi, Florida, and Texas but yet our kids are not getting the quality of education that they deserve and those states are doing a better job,” Landry said at Wednesday’s press conference.

Landry says the new bills will give help to students falling behind, mandate what students are taught and give parents control over student education.

The Governor also approved controversial bills that require teachers and administrators to use pronouns assigned at birth rather than preferred pronouns for students in schools. The Governor also signed a law requiring the display of Ten Commandments in classrooms, as well as a fund that would pay private or parochial school tuition for Louisiana students.

KATC was at this morning’s press conference and we’ll have more coming up at 6pm.