Gorgeous weather brings famlies together on Mother’s Day in Girard Park

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Despite cloudy skies later in the day, Mother’s Day began beautifully across Acadiana, giving families a chance to celebrate outdoors and spend time together.

At Girard Park in Lafayette, families took advantage of the pleasant weather with walks, bike rides and quality time together to mark the holiday.

Among them was Cora, who spent the day with her mother and grandmother during a bike ride through the park.

“I’ve had such a great Mother’s Day,” she said. “We spent time with her and my grandma, and it was really sweet this morning. We made strawberry shortcake, and it was really fun.”

Her mother called the day’s family time the best gift she could receive.

“She’s the best Mother’s Day present,” she said.

Families across Acadiana shared similar moments throughout the day, celebrating with loved ones and enjoying the holiday together.

To all the mothers celebrating Sunday, Happy Mother’s Day!