Golf for a Cause: Tees Fore Keys swings into action for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Golfers, local businesses, and community members will come together next month for the annual Tees Fore Keys golf tournament benefiting Lafayette Habitat for Humanity.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday, November 8, 2025, at the Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course. The event combines a day on the greens with a mission to build safe, affordable housing for families in need across Acadiana.

Teams of three will compete while helping raise money for Lafayette Habitat for Humanity's home construction and homeowner education programs. Organizers say proceeds from the tournament will directly support families working toward homeownership through Habitat’s partnership program.

This year’s event also includes vendor booths, raffle prizes, and opportunities for local sponsors to show their support.

Click here for registration and sponsorship details.