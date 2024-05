The Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course will be open to the public on Tuesday, May 21st at 7 a.m.

The course was closed for a bit after the storms that hit Acadiana last week. Check out our story, about officials asking for volunteers to help with clean-up.

The volunteers turned out, they say.

"Special thank you to our Superintendent Billy Gautreaux and the Turf Management Team, our Golf Course Staff, and all the Volunteers who came out to help," officials said.

