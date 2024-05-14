Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishLafayette Parish

Actions

Lafayette golf course looking for volunteers to help clean up debris

441361350_10229003858894802_8228846842359558128_n.jpg
Chris Arceneaux
441361350_10229003858894802_8228846842359558128_n.jpg
441363381_10229003854214685_9144576251852994110_n.jpg
442475919_10229003863334913_7109707658952115523_n.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 13:29:11-04

LAFAYETTE. LA. — After inclement weather moved through Acadiana, one Lafayette golf course is asking for volunteers to help with the recovery process.

The Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course was severely affected by the weather on Monday, May 13.

The course will be closed Tuesday, May 14.

There is debris all over the course and the course is looking for volunteers to help with the cleanup.

If you'd like to help, you can contact the Pro Shop at 337-291-5557 or join the other volunteers at 1121 Mudd Avenue.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.