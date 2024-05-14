Lafayette golf course looking for volunteers to help clean up debris

LAFAYETTE. LA. — After inclement weather moved through Acadiana, one Lafayette golf course is asking for volunteers to help with the recovery process.

The Jay & Lionel Hebert Golf Course was severely affected by the weather on Monday, May 13.

The course will be closed Tuesday, May 14.

There is debris all over the course and the course is looking for volunteers to help with the cleanup.

If you'd like to help, you can contact the Pro Shop at 337-291-5557 or join the other volunteers at 1121 Mudd Avenue.