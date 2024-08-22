Going to Lafayette's football jamboree? Here's what you need to know

This year's Lafayette football jamboree will look a little different.

Because Cajun Field is still under construction, the games will be played at different locations.

Here's what the Kiwanis are telling us about what you need to know before you go:

SCHEDULE & LOCATIONS

Thursday, August 29th @ 6 pm

Location: St. Thomas More High School

Teams:

Notre Dame vs Lafayette High

Southside vs St. Thomas More

Carencro vs Teurlings

Friday, August 30th @ 6 pm

Location: Acadiana High School

Teams:

Breaux Bridge vs Acadiana

Comeaux vs Cecilia

Northside vs St. Martinville

IMPORTANT STADIUM INFORMATION FOR BOTH DAYS:

· Weapons detectors will be located at the entrance of each stadium. Everyone entering the stadium(s) must go through the detectors for entry to the stadium.

· CLEAR BAG POLICY

· NO Vaping, E-Cigarettes or Smoking of any kind inside or surrounding the stadium(s)

CONCESSIONS:

· Payment options: cash, debit cards or credit cards

· Full concessions with chips, nachos, popcorn, candy, water and soft drinks

· Freshly grilled Nunu’s hamburgers and hotdogs

· Deano’s Pizza

· Cane’s Lemonade and Sweet Tea (cash only)

TICKETS:

· $15 at the gate (payment options: cash, debit cards or credit cards