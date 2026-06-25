Get your dancing shoes on: Acadiana Ballroom Dance Group to celebrate America's birthday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The Acadiana Ballroom Dance Group is hosting its July Red, White and Blue dance, celebrating America's 250th birthday on July 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette's Oil Center.

Admission for the event, featuring music by Bill Roza, is $15. There will be a cash bar with finger food available. No outside drinks are allowed. While not mandatory, it is recommended you wear patriotic attire suitable for the evening's theme.

Acadiana Ballroom Dance Group celebrates America's birthday

The event is geared toward experienced dancers, but amateurs are welcome to come watch. Organizers say the dance group typically meets bi-monthly on the first Friday of that month. The next dance is set for the first Friday in September.