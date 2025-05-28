Generator safety: experts give hurricane season tips

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As hurricane season looms, Louisiana homeowners are thinking of ways to secure backup power. But experts are sounding the alarm: improperly installed generators can turn lifesaving equipment into a deadly hazard.

“In South Louisiana, we love the comfort of cooling off with power after a storm,” said Craig Page, Director of Engineering at Optimize, a top-five North American dealer of standby generators. “But it’s not just a shelf item that you can plop down and hook up. It’s not a one size fits all.”

Why it matters

Home standby generators offer peace of mind when hurricanes knock out the grid, but they are complex, highly engineered systems. Incorrect installation can lead to carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, fires, electrical shock, or even death.

Jobie Lagrange

The danger of carbon monoxide

Generators are internal combustion engines that emit CO, an odorless and colorless gas that can be lethal. According to the CDC, over 400 people die annually from unintentional CO poisoning not related to fires, with over 100,000 emergency room visits and 14,000 hospitalizations each year. “Generators are engines that consume gas and emit carbon monoxide. That exhaust is odorless and very dangerous,” Page said.

Jobie Lagrange

Louisiana has responded by tightening its building codes. State law now requires Carbon Dioxide detectors in every bedroom and at the entry to sleeping areas when installing standby generators. Optimize provides wireless interlinked detectors that alert the entire home if even one sensor picks up Carbon Dixoide.

Jobie Lagrange

Permitting: the law and the process

Many people wrongly assume they can simply buy a generator and plug it in. “Uncle Joe can’t just show up, cut some wires, and get you going,” Page warned. Louisiana law mandates that homeowners must pull permits through their local authority having jurisdiction (AHJ), either city or parish, before installing a permanent standby generator.

A typical permit application must include:

• A plot plan showing generator placement and distances from property lines, windows, doors, vents, and openings

• The proposed wiring and transfer switch plans

• Proof of coordination with local utility providers

Contact your AHJ for full requirements.

In Lafayette Parish, approval can take 5–7 business days, and delays are common during peak storm months. Page advises do not wait.

The do’s and don’ts of generator safety

DO:

• Hire licensed professionals for installation

• Obtain all required permits before work begins

• Place portable generators at least 20 feet from doors, windows, and vents

• Use CO detectors inside the home near sleeping areas

• Allow generators to cool before refueling

• Use only grounded, outdoor-rated extension cords with 3 prongs

• Keep children away and perform regular maintenance

• Read and follow the manufacturer’s manual

DON’T:

• Never run a generator indoors or in an attached garage, even with ventilation

• Don’t use a generator under open windows or soffit vents

• Never plug a generator directly into a household outlet (backfeeding risk)

• Don’t attempt DIY installations unless properly certified

• Never store fuel inside your home; only use approved fuel containers

Jobie Lagrange

Jobie Lagrange

Jobie Lagrange

Jobie Lagrange

Jobie Lagrange

A critical safety reminder

OSHA warns of additional hazards including fire, electric shock, noise, and vibration. Safe distances and professional grounding are essential.

The CDC also urges homeowners to watch for CO poisoning symptoms including headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion, and chest pain. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately move to fresh air and call 911.

Final advice for homeowners

“Standby generators are fantastic systems and provide great peace of mind,” Page said. “But they must be installed properly, inspected, and maintained. If you do it right, you’ll be perfectly fine.”

With the 2025 hurricane season approaching, Louisiana officials and safety experts encourage homeowners not to wait. Start early, secure your permits, and always prioritize safety.

To contact Craig and his team you can go to: https://www.optimizeegs.com/contact-us

Jobie Lagrange

For more generator safety tips and regulations, visit:

CDC Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Basics

OSHA Portable Generator Safety Guide

