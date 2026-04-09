Geek out on all things gardening at Festival des Fleurs

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The Festival des Fleurs de Louisiane — Acadiana's premier garden show and sale — returns to Blackham Coliseum on Saturday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring native plants and shrubs, local food, and fun for the whole family.

Both a celebration of spring and a fundraiser for the Ira Nelson Horticulture Center on UL Lafayette's campus, the festival celebrates 30 years this year. More than 75 gardening-related vendors are expected to be in attendance, as local gardening societies host informational talks and showcase displays to share gardening techniques with those attending. Food trucks will be on site for your breakfast and lunch needs, and there is also an opportunity for your kids to get hands-on experience with native plants.

KATC sat down with the festival's publicity chairwoman, Babette Werner, ahead of the festival. She describes it as a "one-stop shop" for interested gardeners. You can watch the full conversation below.

Festival des Fleurs returns to Lafayette

It's recommended you bring your own cart with you to Blackham Coliseum to carry all your gardening goodies.

Tickets are five dollars online and at the door, and kids 12 and under get in for free.