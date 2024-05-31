Games of Acadiana starts today

Games of Acadiana: Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt begins today!

The two week virtual scavenger hunt is free to play and will feature more than 75 missions and activities for families to complete together.

Between May 31 and June 15, participants can complete the missions to earn points that can be used to win more than 50 prizes, including a grand prize of $10,000.

To join the hunt, download the app, GooseChase, from Google Play or the App Store and search for 2024 Games of Acadiana. Players will have 16 days to complete missions and submit photo or video evidence through the app.

All missions will need to be completed by 5:00pm on June 15.

For more information about the event or to get started, visit milesperret.org/GOA.

All proceeds from Games of Acadiana benefit Miles Perret Cancer Services and local families fighting cancer.