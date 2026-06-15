Gala benefitting Council on Aging's Meals on Wheels returns to Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The Lafayette Council on Aging is hosting its second annual Ageless in Time gala, benefiting its Meals on Wheels program.

This year's gala will be held Thursday, June 18, at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel on West Pinhook Road. Tickets are $100, and all proceeds will support the LCOA's mission of ensuring that seniors, people with disabilities and shut-ins have access to a warm, nutritious meal.

LCOA Nutrition Coordinator Koridea Phillips told KATC that the Council on Aging's biggest fundraiser of the year helps make a visible difference in the community.

2026 Ageless in Time gala returns benefitting Meals on Wheels

"We serve close to 600 meals a day, and we do have a waiting list. That's the purpose of the gala — to take people off the waiting list," she said. "They appreciate it so, so much. And let me just say that with the money that was raised last year from the gala, we were able to take 100 people off our waiting list."