Funeral services set for Youngsville mother and 6-year-old son killed in murder-suicide

Funeral services have been scheduled for a Youngsville woman and her 6-year-old son as the Acadiana community mourns and organizes support for their loved ones.

Brett Richardson shot and killed his wife, Kasie Luquette Richardson, and his 6-year-old son, Jasper Richardson, before turning the gun on himself Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Kasie Richardson, 33, will be remembered by loved ones as "a wildflower in a world of chaos." Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville.

A visitation will take place at Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, located at 209 S. Saint Charles St., on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. A rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, March 21, 2026, from 8 a.m. until the time of services.

Services for Jasper Richardson will be held March 27, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m., with a funeral service at 12 p.m. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery.

Attendees are asked to honor Jasper by wearing bright colors. Children are encouraged to wear shades of yellow, while adults are asked to wear colorful attire.

A meal train has been created to support Kasie Richardson's children and the families caring for them. While the children are in two separate households, they remain close and spend a great deal of time together. Meals, groceries, and gift cards will help ensure both homes are supported. [MEAL TRAIN LINK]

A GoFundMe has also been created to help cover burial expenses for Jasper. Alyia Broussard, speaking on behalf of Kali Monteaux, said Jasper's mother did not have life insurance for him and is facing unexpected funeral and memorial costs.

"My sweet 6-year-old nephew, Jasper, was tragically taken from us far too soon. No family is ever prepared for a loss like this, and the pain we are feeling is indescribable. He was a bright, loving little boy who meant the world to everyone who knew him," Broussard said.

Broussard said a family member who works offshore also had to return home quickly and will need to remain with the family for an extended period, resulting in lost income.

"Anything helps and anything left over from sweet Jasper's special day will help him be able to stay home as long as he can to be with our family," Broussard said.

"We are asking for any support you may be able to give to help cover funeral expenses and give him the beautiful service he deserves. No amount is too small, and even sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to our family," Broussard said.

[GOFUNDME LINK]