Funding for key projects at City Council meeting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The Lafayette City and Parish Council convened Tuesday, approving several key measures aimed at improving infrastructure and disaster preparedness in the region.

Here's a look at the recap of Tuesday's meeting.

$5 Million for Sewer Upgrades

The council approved an ordinance granting $5 million in new funding to the Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) for sewer upgrades. The funds, allocated from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, will address sewage capacity issues and improve the city’s wastewater infrastructure. The project aims to enhance the overall efficiency of LUS’s sewer lines.

Temporary Housing Assistance Program

In response to future disasters, the council passed a final bill giving the government the authority to waive land use regulations for temporary housing and shelters. This program will allow residents to place mobile homes, RVs, and manufactured homes on their properties for immediate shelter without adhering to the usual zoning rules. The program will be managed through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Willow Street Overlay Project

An $817,952 allocation was approved for the Willow Street Overlay Project. The funding, drawn from the Public Works Department’s budget, will be used for various improvements along Willow Street, aiming to enhance traffic flow and infrastructure.

FEMA Funding for Flood Mitigation

The council also discussed a $4 million grant under the FEMA Flood Mitigation Assistance Program. The funds, allocated through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, will be used to acquire and elevate properties on the severe repetitive loss list, helping to reduce the risk of future flood damage in vulnerable areas.