From Tigers to Cajuns, one Lafayette store serves both sides of the rivalry

LAFAYETTE PARISH — As the UL–LSU baseball rivalry heats up, fans across Acadiana are picking sides — and many are doing it before they ever reach the stadium. At Louisiana Hot Stuff, the divide is on full display, with purple and gold sharing space alongside red and black inside a store that has served the community for 29 years.

The Lafayette staple has long catered to both LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns fans. Shirts, hats and flags line the walls in a clear split down the middle — a visual reminder of a rivalry that runs deep, but remains friendly for many families and businesses.

Owner Ashley Denais said supporting both teams has always been part of the shop’s identity.

“As always, it’s been a house divided. We support both LSU and UL. I am a proud alum so I’m repping the hometown today, but yeah, we’ve had some Tiger and Cajun fans in all week. Baseball brings some life back into us after a little bit of, you know, a slow January.”

Denais said customers have stopped in steadily throughout the week to gear up before first pitch, creating a noticeable buzz inside the store. She expects a competitive match-up on the field.

“I think it'll be a good game. I think it’ll be a close game, but I got to pull for the Cajuns, hometown team. So, go Cajuns.”

While the rivalry fuels excitement, Denais said the longevity of her business reflects the relationships built over nearly three decades. “It’s been special. We’ve had a lot of loyal customers and still new faces that come in. But we like to make new friends and enjoy this season with them,” she says.

As fans prepare to fill the stands, Denais said the buildup surrounding the UL–LSU match-up highlights more than competition. It underscores how deeply college baseball resonates in the region — bringing customers through the doors, and uniting a community.

