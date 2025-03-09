From superheroes to lightsabers: Lafayette Comic Con draws in large crowds

LAFAYETTE, KATC - Comic enthusiasts, cosplayers, and families filled the Cajundome Convention Center on Saturday for a fun-filled day of creativity and fandom at this year’s Comic Con in Lafayette. The event, which features everything from comic book characters to iconic movie figures, gave fans the chance to connect with others who share their passions.

"I’m part of a three-member cosplay group," said Brady Broussard, a Lafayette native, who spent four days building his costume. "We’re characters from the movie and comic book Tank Girl. I’m Tank Girl’s boyfriend, a crazy kangaroo guy with guns. It’s fun!"

For Broussard and others, the convention offered an opportunity to step away from everyday life and immerse themselves in a world of make-believe.

“It’s fun. It’s no different than Mardi Gras. You’re dressing up, trying to disconnect, trying to have fun,” Broussard said.

The convention’s diverse crowd included families like the Legers, who have made Comic Con a new tradition.

“We just decided to come today because my husband and I are into lots of different fictional characters and fictional worlds," said Jade Leger, who attended with her husband and their two-year-old son. "We thought this would be a great family-friendly way to expose our son to the things we love and cherish from our childhood."

For 12-year-old Charlotte Lamke, the event was more than just an escape into the world of comics.

“It makes me feel happy because I can express myself how I want, and you should be yourself because that’s how it should be," Lamke said. "No one should criticize you for who you are."

The weekend event also included panels with voice actors, cosplay contests, and a variety of local vendors. Among them was Gina Provensal, co-owner of Galactic Pickers, a lightsaber company based in Kenner. Provensal said her favorite part of the event is seeing the excitement in both kids and adults as they pick out their lightsabers.

“Seeing all the costumes, characters, and the kids and adults when they turn up and light up with excitement—it's really fun,” Provensal said.

Comic Con continues on Sunday, March 9, with more opportunities for fans to immerse themselves in the world of comics and pop culture.

Location:

The Cajundome Convention Center

444 Cajundome Blvd, Lafayette, LA 70506

For more details and ticket information, visit Louisiana Comic Con's website.

