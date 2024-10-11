Friday Night Live Donation: Aylee's Angels

LAFAYETTE PARISH — LAFAYETTE, La. — Human life is sacred, no matter how fragile or brief. This belief drives Aylee's Angels, a small nonprofit dedicated to supporting families who have lost a child, a loss co-founders Katherine LeBlanc and her husband know all too well.

"We lost our daughter Aylee Katelynn Grace on May 25, 2019, and when we lost her, we felt a calling to help other families like ours," LeBlanc said.

Founded in Aylee’s memory, the volunteer-led organization provides financial assistance for flower casket sprays to families across Acadiana. They also offer bereavement boxes filled with keepsakes to help families cherish their memories.

In addition, Aylee's Angels creates full-term angel gowns made from donated wedding dresses, providing a comforting option for families during their time of loss. LeBlanc emphasized the importance of their peer-to-peer support groups.

"It truly helps to find your tribe. If you're not surrounding yourself with other families that know your loss, it's so hard to navigate this life after loss," she said.

Amber Picou, the organization’s ambassador and program support director, leads the support groups and has her own connection with LeBlanc. "She and I both lost our girls on the same day in the same year, just an hour and a half apart," Picou shared. "Had it not been for the support group, we would've never met."

Aylee's Angels continues to provide vital support to grieving families in Acadiana through donations, volunteers, and partnerships. For more information on how to help or if you need assistance, visit https://www.ayleesangels.org/.