Friday Night Live donation: Acadiana Animal Aid

LAFAYETTE PARISH — At Acadiana Animal Aid, saving lives is more than just a mission—it's a way of life. This nonprofit shelter, located on 11 acres in Carencro, rescues approximately 2,000 animals each year, connecting them with their forever homes.

Acadiana Animal Aid prioritizes saving animals from high-euthanasia municipal shelters, with 80-90% of their rescues coming from these facilities. The remaining animals are often strays or owner surrenders. Thhe shelter is able to care for a maximum of 200 animals at a time, but relies heavily on volunteers, donations, and grants to operate.

"When people ask about adoption fees or donations, I want them to know where their money goes," Degulle explained. "We're caring enough about an animal that was dumped to do extensive medical treatment."

With two veterinarians on-site, Acadiana Animal Aid is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of its animals. They offer various options for those interested in adopting or fostering pets, including a "Doggy Day Out" program.

For potential adopters, Degulle encourages a collaborative approach. "Let us be your matchmaker," she said. "Tell me about your family, your lifestyle, and we'll provide you with options. Just be open to different breeds."

Acadiana Animal Aid continues to be a beacon of hope for animals in need, embodying the spirit of compassion and community.

